Gen Z Has Canceled Ankle Socks, Claiming They Definitely Give Away Your Age

by Laura Lynott

Who knew that socks meant you were cool or uncool? But apparently Gen Z have had their say!

A viral TikTok video showed different people working out at the gym, some wearing ankle socks and some crew socks.

And according to the video by @shivonnbomb you can tell who is Gen Z and who’s a millennial according to their socks.

Of course the crew socks are Gen Z’s uniform, according to the clip.

Who knew?

The video is captioned ‘Millennials Vs Gen Z.’

But now people are asking are they uncool just ‘cause they wear ankle socks.

Eh, no, Britney made the knee high socks cool, so don’t worry about it!

Watch the full clip here:

@shivonnbomb

Its REAL!!!!! #millenialsoftiktok #genzvsmillenial #genz

♬ original sound – Paige Mills

Giving ankle socks a bad rep was a step too far for some!

Winning comment!

This is true lol.

Whew, the old people are pressed!

Wear the socks you like and don’t worry about others’ footwear.

Easy enough!

