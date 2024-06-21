Grocery Shopper Reveals That A Simple Fruit And Veggie Platters Cost More Than $40 Each

Since COVID hit, the prices of many everyday items from gas to foods have risen astronomically.

This is especially true of perishable foods, as you’ll see in this video by TikToker @nikitacekay.

“Am I crazy to think this is literally so expensive?” she says.

Nikita recorded the video and narrated it while grocery shopping at the Metro chain in Canada.

It has gone viral with over 600,000 views.

“This is a veggie platter for $45!”

Nikita says this while pointing to a simple medium-sized platter with the usual vegetables: carrots, cucumber, cauliflower — nothing fancy.

It would probably all get eaten at a small house party.

She puts her hand next to it indicate that it’s not a large platter.

Fruit platters in this store are wildly priced, too — and no, these aren’t exotic fruits either.

“This is $42!” The fruit platter has strawberries, watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew.

I live in Canada and it’s cheaper to buy whole fruits, wash and cut up them up and display them yourself.

However, that solution doesn’t help someone with little time to spare or a disabled person who can’t cut them up on their own.

