Guy Tried To Tell Lumber Yard Custoer They Were Loading Their Truck Improperly But Got Ignored, So He Watched As Thousands Of Goods Were Destroyed As It Fell Out

Handling your own home improvement projects is a great way to save money and make things are done just the way you want them.

If you don’t know what you are doing, however, it can end up costing you a ton of money and wasting a lot of time.

In this story, a smug do-it-yourselfer didn’t even make it out of the home improvement parking lot without destroying thousands of dollars worth of materials.

And to make it worse, OP told him this would happen.

Let’s take a look.

You sure you know how to tie down that load? Okay, have it your way. A few years ago I pulled into a lumber yard parking lot on my way to pick up a super small item. As I was walking through the parking lot on the way to the store I saw this guy tying about three thousand dollars worth of composite decking into the top of his truck rack.

Strapping anything to the top of a truck can be difficult, especially things like composite decking.

Now, if you know anything about composite decking you know that it is expensive, heavy, and SUPER slick (especially when multiple boards are together). This guy was using a rope to tie this down.

Rope just isn’t the right tool for the job. It will snap or else the decking would slide right through.

Now, don’t get me wrong, ropes are great and there are some awesome knots out there, but this guy could have used all of them and the rope simply wasn’t going to cut it. On my way in a politely told the guy “Hey, just so you know those are REALLY slippery when stacked. A rope isn’t going to cut it. You REALLY need to get a couple of ratchet straps for that.”

Sorry OP, this guy apparently knows everything.

“Don’t worry, I got it,” he replied in the most smug way he could muster. Okay, his issue…so I went to buy my thing. Well, since it was only one thing I was back in my truck in three minutes and it turns out I was behind this guy leaving the driveway.

I feel bad for the guy, but at least OP got to witness the results of his stupidity.

As the front of his truck dipped into the gutter, three thousand dollars worth of expensive composite decking slides right off of the top of his truck, completely obliterates his hood and fans out across the boulevard. As I drove past I honked, smiled and waved. After all…he clearly wanted me to mind my own business….so I did.

What is it about some people who just don’t want to take advice?

This guy actually seemed upset that another customer tried to help him.

Well, I wish he didn’t have to learn such an expensive lesson, but at least it made a good story for us to enjoy.

Let’s see what other Redditors thought about the situation.

Yikes. This story is scary. Those boards could have twisted around and killed the driver (in addition to causing tons of damage).

Sometimes that delivery fee is worth every penny.

Yeah, the fact that OP got to witness it happening makes it all the better.

Yeah, people could have gotten seriously hurt if it happened out on the road.

This is what really went wrong. Can’t drive away without saying this or you are asking for trouble.

Some people just won’t accept advice.

