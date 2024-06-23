He Asked His Wife For Toilet Paper And Joked That Even Half Of It Would Work, So She Ended Up Cutting The Roll In Half… Literally

What good are couples when they can’t take some humor and make some pranks

Asked wife for help. Got exactly what I asked for. This happened about 2 hours ago. I’m not even mad. I’m impressed.

So here I am taking a quick (30 minutes) morning poop while working from home, when I noticed the lack of toilet paper. Knowing I had used the last of it the night before, I concluded that I in fact had put myself in this situation.

I called my wife who was upstairs and asked if she could kindly bring down the white sheets which will free me from the stink trap of my own making. The exact words I used were “I don’t care if it’s even half a roll, I just need something” Several excruciating minutes went by, you know the time when you have finished with everything you wanted to watch/read on your phone and you are just sitting there with a dirty booty. This was made even worse because I couldn’t hear her moving around to bring me the toilet paper.

Then my wife appeared. She had a smile on her face. Then she handed me half a roll, she had cut the roll in half. She proceeded to laugh so hard she had to take her Ventolin inhaler.

I finished up in the bathroom. When I came out I told her I only got to wipe half my tush. I’m going to start looking before pooping more often.

He literally got what he asked for and his wife couldn’t be more proud of herself.

