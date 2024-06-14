He Tricked His Kids Into Eating Mushroom Soup, But His Wife Isn’t Happy About It Because He’s Not Being Honest With Them
by Matthew Gilligan
You loved it the last time you ate it!
That’s what my parents used to say to me when I was young and I didn’t like a certain kind of food.
But the dad you’re about to hear from is taking a different approach to feeding his kids.
Did he do anything wrong?
Check out his story and see what you think!
AITA for tricking my kids into eating mushroom soup?
“My children are not allergic to mushrooms.
My children love cream of mushroom soup. My kids don’t like the texture of mushrooms.
When my wife uses canned mushroom soup in a recipe she will strain out the mushrooms for the kids.
They don’t know any better…
However when I use mushroom soup in a recipe I run it through the blender.
The pieces are so little that they have no texture. The kids don’t complain about it and I don’t waste time.
But his wife isn’t on board with this idea…
My wife seems to think that I’m being an ******* because I’m tricking them into eating something they have been very clear about not liking.
I asked if she would rather eat a fistful of raw flour or a slice of bread. Preparation makes a difference.
I think we are both trying to make sure that the kids eat a good meal we just go about it different ways.”
Do whatever you gotta do to make your kids eat, right?
