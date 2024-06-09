Heartless Company Wouldn’t Allow Them To Help A Patient, So They Ended Up Quitting To Help The One In Need
We’ve heard stories of people conspiring and forming malicious compliances to either kick people out or outnumber them to prove some random point.
This lot however had an entirely different approach. They started quitting their jobs for fifteen minutes and would come back and ask to get re-hired!
“I don’t work here anymore…..hey, boss, got an opening?”
Worked for a Medical Transportation company that had a contract with Medicaid.
One of their many rules was that you could not provide any assistance to the patient INSIDE of their house.
While that rule is okay so the company doesn’t get exploited, sometimes, the circumstances might be different..
One elderly lady had an old house with a very small foyer that you had to climb three steps to get to the main floor. The only other entrance was around back and up two and a half flights of rickety steps to an old deck that opened into a bedroom.
Upstairs. She’s in a wheelchair.
It is sad that the company was rigid with their rules and wouldn’t accommodate a patient.
Common sense says take her in the front door, up three stairs and she’s home on the level she lives on.
Medicaid says take her up the outside stairs, dump her in the bedroom upstairs and let her worry about getting down to the living room level.
However mean the company sounds, these employees made a wholesome decision and decided to rebel against it.
We ignored their policy and took her in the front door anyway.
A random inspection by a random inspector showed that we were not in compliance.
We appealed, the inspector came out and saw the different options and decided that we had no case for appeal. Take her up the outside stairs.
Some people are just so HEARTLESS!
Nope. From then on, when the driver arrived at her house, he would get her out of the van in the sidewalk, and then get on the radio and tell the boss to shove his stupid job.
Now that he was no longer an employee, he was free to assist this lovely person into her front door and up the stairs.
They did it!
Once finished, they would come back to the van, tell the boss they’d reconsidered, and ask for their job back.
The best part? The boss was involved in the compliance too..
Boss was ALWAYS understanding and took them back, but very carefully noted the 10 to 15 minute break in their employment, to show that the company remained in compliance.
Aftermath: We had contests to see who could have the most dramatic “I quit” scene.
Medicaid noted our activities, but couldn’t put a handle on how to stop it.
Malicious Compliance achieved!!
With a little humanity and some clever compliance, this lot ended up helping a handicapped lady who must’ve been so thankful for the kind treatment!
Some good does exist in the world!
