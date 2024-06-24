Her 17-Year-Old Daughter Was Screaming And Crying While She Was At A Virtual Work Meeting, And Now She’s Demanding An Apology For Calling Her Out

Working from home is great, but it comes with its own set of challenges, especially if you live with other people.

One of those issues is your personal life spilling into your professional one and vice versa.

This mom is not sure she reacted appropriately when her daughter was upset while she was working.

AITA for telling my 17 year old daughter not to throw tantrums while I’m working. My 17 year old daughter came home literally crying and screaming about getting a C on her exam today while I was working up in my home office. My job requires a lot of video calls with other leaders in my organization, which is exactly what was happening when she came in the door.

She worked around the commotion, but it was far from ideal.

I had to mute myself so the background noise didn’t carry and couldn’t participate in my meeting. I said something to her like “Yeah I love it when you come home screaming when I’m on a work call.” She launched a verbal attack about how she cant help it that she is depressed. She said that I am horrible to her and don’t care about her. I replied that she is allowed to be sad about a bad grade, but it doesn’t warrant screaming and crying when she knows I am working.

She defended her actions, but didn’t make any headway.

It’s ok to be sad, but there is a time, place and way of expressing it that won’t cause me problems at work. So, Reddit, should I be more sensitive to her emotional state or was I perfectly justified in my reaction? She is now demanding that I apologize to her, but I think I was being reasonable. At 17 she needs to grow up a bit to prepare to function in the real world, where that behavior won’t be tolerated. I think she owes me an apology.

