Her Annoying Neighbors Wouldn’t Let Her Have Her Privacy, So She Built A Tall Fence Around Her Garden. They Called Inspection On Her And Now They Won’t Respond To The Messages.

Sometimes neighbors can be a lot.

Other times, people just really enjoy their privacy and solitude.

Either way, a fence is sometimes the best course of action for everyone involved.

This girl tried doing things as legally as she could with her fence, but her neighbors decided to get things inspected – and things unraveled from there.

Find out what happened!

AITA for putting a fence up that blocks my neighbor’s view? My neighbor has a VERY small backyard (but very large front yard). Their back patio and fire pit are feet away from our property line. I have always wanted more privacy in general for my backyard as it’s totally open all around.

To solve her privacy issue, she did what she had to!

We put up a fence along the side of the yard that butts up to the neighbor’s small backyard, and are going to plant privacy trees along other parts of our yard. The fence will help several things, mainly privacy and keeping our young kids from running around to the front of the house or falling down a drop off near our driveway.

But there seems to be a little issue with the fence..

My main concern is that the fence is 6’ and blocks my neighbors view of our backyard, making them feel boxed in. As the fence was being built, our neighbor heard about it (they are out of town), and called the city zoning inspector – claiming that the fence was too close to his property (he must have been sent a picture by a house sitter).

The zoning inspector made some SHOCKING discoveries.

According to the zoning inspector, our neighbor was more than displeased. The inspector came out and discovered that our fence is 5’ off the property line – the minimum is 3’ so we are in the clear by two whole feet.

At least their fence was safe.

As the inspector was measuring, he discovered that our neighbor built a fire pit a few years ago that is sitting partially on my property, in violation of the zoning ordinance. I really don’t care and am not going to say anything to the homeowners…as long as their fires don’t burn down our fence.

She wasn’t bothered with the fireplace but the neighbors..

I sent the neighbors a text, since they are out of town, explaining that we wanted to give them a heads up before the fence was built, but the fence builder had a last minute opening and gave us a 12 hour warning of when he was going to start – and that the original plan was to build 3 weeks later. It’s been 24 hours and they haven’t responded. Anyway…AITA?

The neighbors seem quiet after their secret got out.

Let’s check out what the Reddit community has to say about it.

This person wants the girl to not worry since everything seems in place legally.

This person wants the girl to reveal to the neighbors about their firepit.

This person thinks the neighbors are just hypocritical.

This person knows the neighbors have no say in the fence.

This person says it loud and clear.

Reddit community fueled her confidence!

Guess she found her clan.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.