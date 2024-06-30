Her Bakery Colleagues Made Her Cry, So She Made A Unique Bread For Her Colleagues To Bake That Would Convey Exactly What She Thought Of Them

It’s not always the bosses that are mean at workplaces. Sometimes its also the employees and that’s worse!

Wheaty revenge For about 4 months I worked in a grocery store bakery as the baker. I was the first one into the shop in the morning to make the breads for the day. To ensure the bread had enough time to rise and whatnot I would prepare the dough, shape it, then before proofing I would wrap it, refrigerate and that would be the bread for the next day.

Rinse and repeat. The team that also worked in the bakery were a group of adults that acted like mean girls.

They were so rude to the assistant manager, backstabbing, gossipy and just downright mean. I cried multiple times in that job.

Safe to say, it s****d.

So on my last day, I knew one of the main bully perpetrators would be doing my job the following morning using the dough I had prepared, so with the chunk of excess dough I crafted a gigantic dough p***s and hid it in the middle of the rack.

In my mind he didn’t check each tray and baked everything without noticing the wheaty phallus and it makes me chuckle years later.

