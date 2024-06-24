Her Company Never Valued Her Excellence And That Cost Them A Million Dollar Deal. Later, She Barely Worked For Them And Got Paid As Well.

It’s almost painful when firms and companies don’t value their assets.

Some employees can really make a huge difference.

This girl shares a story of her sister in law who wasn’t valued for her expertise.

Can’t fire me, I can work with that.. Sil worked as a partner in a large health care consulting company which was then bought out by a larger firm.

As far as the negotiations for the buyout one of the provisions was that the incoming partners could not be laid off. The new company apparently didn’t want the healthcare consulting part of the business that was my sil’s main focus so they wouldn’t allow her to write new contracts.

She had a very good reputation and knew a lot of people in the industry so she got a contract signed for millions of dollars but her company refused to let her manage it so it was canceled. So for the next 12 years she didn’t have any work to do, she would only go to the office for postage and printing. She spent the afternoons going to the movies or playing golf.

Every now and then she would have a meeting with her boss who would try to convince her to quit, she would always say the company was not offering enough money.

She eventually got to the mandatory retirement age and was forced to retire.

They got her to retire way before it was intended. But at least she had a good grip on her work!

Is that a win win?

She got paid, had a good lifestyle and didn’t have to work extra!

