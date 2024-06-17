Her Family Wanted Her To Make Her A Wedding Cake For 200, But They Were Outraged To Receive A Price Sheet Because She Refuses To Work For Free
They say you should never do business with family, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee family harmony.
Read this story to see another way your business can cause a rift in your family, in this case with a wedding cake.
AITA for sending a price sheet to my family after not being invited to my half sister’s wedding?
I (22F) am a full-time baker for a small business and I’m also a college student.
I moved back up to my home state in September of 2023, mostly to get away from my toxic family and for better opportunities.
My half-sister who we will call Jojo is getting married to Rhitt in July.
It starts out with a request that would be somewhat understandable under normal circumstances.
My mom and grandma asked that I make them a wedding cake, which I would’ve happily agreed to if I was invited to the wedding.
The thing is, they wanted me to make a cake fit for 200 people, get a hotel near them, work for 3 days, and get a flight there and back.
I’d have to pay for all of it, they think it’d be a nice gift to my sister.
I just laughed and sent them my price sheet.
Multiple family members were outraged and started a ton of drama.
They flipped out.
I was bombarded with texts from them about how selfish I am, how I am truly vile, how I am toxic for expecting my family to pay for my cake when they could just go to Walmart to get one, etc..
Jojo even messaged me on Discord a week after I had sent the price sheet and asked why I would charge her when I made my best friend a free wedding cake.
I simply told her to f off as not only was I invited to her wedding, but I was the MOH and in a way it was a “returning the favor” for being a genuinely good friend and helping me out when I was going through a lot.
Jay and his wife had said I’m not wrong for it and they’d do the same thing, and my boyfriend is on my side.
However, a few people in my life are saying I should’ve just said a simple no instead of sending the sheet and that my response to my sister was harsh.
So, I need an outside perspective. I hope there are other bakers on here too.
AITA?
Here’s what people are saying.
I was thinking of the same thing as I have a business myself. An added cost is the time you could be spending on making other cakes for a profit.
LOL I loved the heathen comments. This one is my favorite.
Exactly. Toxic people can’t understand common sense.
A lot of people wondered why she speaks to these people.
I doubt they’d get the message, but this is still a good idea.
I love cake, but I hate users.
Solidarity.
