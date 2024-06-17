Her Family Wanted Her To Make Her A Wedding Cake For 200, But They Were Outraged To Receive A Price Sheet Because She Refuses To Work For Free

They say you should never do business with family, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee family harmony.

AITA for sending a price sheet to my family after not being invited to my half sister’s wedding? I (22F) am a full-time baker for a small business and I’m also a college student. I moved back up to my home state in September of 2023, mostly to get away from my toxic family and for better opportunities. My half-sister who we will call Jojo is getting married to Rhitt in July.

My mom and grandma asked that I make them a wedding cake, which I would’ve happily agreed to if I was invited to the wedding.

The thing is, they wanted me to make a cake fit for 200 people, get a hotel near them, work for 3 days, and get a flight there and back. I’d have to pay for all of it, they think it’d be a nice gift to my sister. I just laughed and sent them my price sheet.

I was bombarded with texts from them about how selfish I am, how I am truly vile, how I am toxic for expecting my family to pay for my cake when they could just go to Walmart to get one, etc.. Jojo even messaged me on Discord a week after I had sent the price sheet and asked why I would charge her when I made my best friend a free wedding cake. I simply told her to f off as not only was I invited to her wedding, but I was the MOH and in a way it was a “returning the favor” for being a genuinely good friend and helping me out when I was going through a lot. Jay and his wife had said I’m not wrong for it and they’d do the same thing, and my boyfriend is on my side. However, a few people in my life are saying I should’ve just said a simple no instead of sending the sheet and that my response to my sister was harsh. So, I need an outside perspective. I hope there are other bakers on here too. AITA?

I was thinking of the same thing as I have a business myself. An added cost is the time you could be spending on making other cakes for a profit.

