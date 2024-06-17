Her Friends Discuss Where They Want To Eat And Choose Korean, But A Friend Reveals She Despises It And Makes A Huge Scene

Speak up for yourself while you can!

AITA for not accommodating someone because she never spoke up? I (28f) recently went out with a few friends and some of their friends. Eventually we were discussing where to get food. I suggested a few places like pizza, Chinese, sushi, Korean, etc. People gave opinions, like they were/weren’t feeling XYZ or they have certain allergies.

This one girl, Abbie, never spoke up even when I specifically asked her. I didn’t know her well but wanted to include her, but she would just mumble and not give a definitive answer. Eventually we settled on Korean food.

There were few people in the group who weren’t too familiar with the food so I explained the menu. Everyone seemed to enjoy the food and I thought that was that. Towards the end of the meal, Abbie started whining about the food.

She didn’t like this, she didn’t like that, she was unfamiliar with the food, she couldn’t even “choose” the restaurant.

Few people reminded her that I specifically asked her where she wanted to eat and it was a group consensus. Just for the record, I’m an introvert but can be very opinionated and can speak up for myself.

I asked Abbie why she didn’t speak up earlier and she responded she didn’t want to upset anyone. My tone turned harsher and said “well you could’ve said something earlier instead of whining and causing a scene now. Why bring it up at the end of it if you didn’t want to cause trouble?”

Abbie’s face turned red as she got up, paid, and left. AITA for embarrassing her?

