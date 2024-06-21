Her In-Laws Always Covered The Birthday Person’s Meal, But When It Was Their Turn They Just Pay For Their Own Meal

That moment when the check comes after dinner and everyone starts patting their pockets and checking their purses and trying to decide who is paying for what can get kind of awkward.

It’s worse from the server’s point of view, I think.

This family had a tradition of splitting the bill to cover the birthday person’s meal…until they didn’t.

Let’s find out what happened!

Never Splitting the Check Again! I’ve been with my husband nearly 6 years and married for almost 3. Our entire relationship family birthday dinners with my in laws have always been a mess! They never decide where to go or what time until the very last minute sometimes they even change the location or time day of so even reservations can become useless because you need most of the party present. People are typically late (not 15-20 minutes sometimes even an hour) and thus have others waiting to start eating.

She has never been a fan of this part of the outing.

But the most painful part of these events has always been paying for the check at the end of the meal. Typically what would happen is everyone splits the check in whatever way so the birthday human doesn’t have to pay for their meal. No one ever says hey everyone we’re splitting the check evenly no matter what or pay for yourself and a little extra for the birthday person, nothing just left to figure it out at the end of the night. They’ll offer to share I think in hopes that it makes it more attractive to share the bill. We were once asked to pay $60 each on an approximately $300 bill when all we ordered was two $15 meals and water while everyone else went ham and bought whatever they wanted plus alcohol.

But when it was their turn to celebrate, no one covered their portion of the meal!

When they asked what we were doing birthday dinner wise for my husband and I we picked a restaurant and it was a great meal my husband ordered a couple of appetizers to share with the table which everyone partook in. When the bill came my BIL said, “let’s see how much we pay to maybe you guys don’t pay…” I was flabbergasted all of a sudden it was we will see and not automatic…we ended up paying our entire bill including apps and drinks. I was really upset because time and time we have paid more than our fair share but when it was our turn no one was willing to follow “tradition”.

So the next time they went out, they only paid for their own meal.

When my sister in laws birthday dinner came along we decided to only pay what we ordered and let them figure out the rest. My in laws were not only ordering alcohol and meals but also a bottle of sparkling water which I have never seen them do in the years I’ve known them! We took the tablet when we were done eating and chatting, paid for our meals plus tip & left.

Honestly, she thinks everyone is probably happier now.

I’m so glad we’ve decided that’s how we will handle these dinners from now on. So much annoying stress removed.

This seems like the best possible outcome.

