Her In-Laws Take Issue With Her Being A Working Mom, So She Asked Them How They Were Supposed To Live On Their Son’s Salary Alone

Everyone has their own opinions and preferences on the best way to raise children and a live as a family.

Sadly, money plays into this decision as much as beliefs, as many families need two incomes to survive.

This young woman and her husband both happily work and like their jobs, so when her in-laws started to stick their noses where they don’t belong, her hackles were immediately raised.

Hear the whole story below!

AITA for using my husband’s salary to make a point to his family (after he told me I should stand up for myself instead of expecting him to do it for me)? My husband and I are doing okay financially, we make enough to not worry about rent and necessities, we are saving a decent amount and have scope for growth in our careers. I make a little more than 1/3 of our combined income. We are both in our late 30s and we have two 6 yr old boys. I have never liked my husband’s family (most of them anyways) because they have a lot of old fashioned opinions and don’t really approve of me. We don’t have a lot of contact so it’s okay though.

When her husband’s family came to stay, though, their comments about how they disapproved of their lives really bothered her.

My husband’s cousin’s wedding is this week and they are getting married in our city, so he offered for his parents and aunt and uncle to stay with us. (bride and groom are renting a place.) It is a bit of squeeze but it is working. They have been here for two days now and on the first day I heard them having a whole discussion on how it’s so sad that out children won’t get to have a “proper” childhood with a mom at home, like my husband and his cousin got. While they were in the living room and I was in the kitchen and they knew I could hear. I was stewing but I don’t really like confrontation so I didn’t say anything.

Her husband was no help.

Later I asked my husband if he could please tell them to shut up with the snide comments about me. He said that’s just their opinion and it’s not really hurting me, if I’m bothered I should learn to stick up for myself – and that he can’t always do it for me. This sort of struck a nerve because it’s true that I usually ask him to do small things like telling the drive-thru person if our order is wrong, because it just makes me feel weird and guilty. But somehow it feels like more his responsibility because it’s his family involved here?

So, she asked how they were supposed to live on what he makes.

Anyways so today my FIL made one more pointed comment during dinner and I said your son makes xxx. We live in a big city and rent is xxx. We literally cannot live on his salary so I don’t know why you think I should be home all day.

Now, everyone is upset.

They were pretty quiet after that. Now my husband is really angry with me because I put him down in front of his family who are all richer than us and will look down on him. AITA?

Did she go too far?

Let’s hear Reddit’s advice!

If they’d like to contribute financially, then they can have a say.

