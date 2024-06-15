Her Mom Was Giving Away Her Favorite Outfits, So She Yelled At Her In Front Of Everyone And Caused A Big Fight

Giving away old clothes is a great way to help others out and clean out the closet of unused items.

Most people, however, have some special outfits that they really want to keep (even if they don’t still wear them).

In this story, OP’s Mom tried to give away some special items, which resulted in a big fight.

There is obviously a lot of history here, let’s take a look.

AITA for getting up and saying “I don’t like you attitude” when my mom said another girl could have my clothes without my permission? Hi reddit, this is my first post here, and mind you this just happened (I’m currently crying while writing this). For context, I (20F) always had clothes that were given to me by others. That really saved my mom (40F) when I was younger, and even when older I never minded having another people’s clothes nor giving mine away, but this time it was different. My mom has a goddaughter (17F) that I always gave my clothes away to, and I’m friends with her, because we have a lot in common and she had my body type, so my clothes always fit her.

It sounds like this arrangement works out for everyone, but there needs to be some limits.

Earlier today my mom saw my old denim vests and asked if I would give them away to her goddaughter. I said “she doesn’t have the dripp to wear these” and I thought she understood because she didn’t ask again. The day passed almost too smoothly. At dinner time the family of her goddaughter came to dine with us, and everything was fine.

Things are about to get out of hand.

Until my mom called her to go into the room and asked her if she liked my clothes and proceeded to put my favorite denim vest on the girl and said she could keep it. I snapped. I got up and looked straight at my mom and said “I don’t like your attitude!” She goes “what?” And I repeated and said I didn’t give her permission to do so.

I feel bad for the goddaughter who is put in the middle of this!

The girl took of my clothes and gave it to me with an awkward smile. I entered the room where my mom was and she said I humiliated in front of everyone.

Odd…OP is 20 years old, not sure why the mom is still ‘punishing’ her like this.

I told her it wasn’t right to just give my things away and she proceeded to tell me she expected me to use those denim vests every day from now on as an punishment. Then she got out of the room and everyone acted as if nothing happened. They left our home, and my mom didn’t talk to me until my dad brought everything up and gave a speech about respect and how he was sad about how I handled the situation. He was already late for work and said he expected us both to apologize to each other. I told my mother how much these clothes meant to me, how they were my style, my mark, back in the day. She doesn’t get it, she argued that I don’t use them anymore and how they don’t fit me (a common topic nowadays, about my weight, I don’t have to tell the whole thing, you get it).

These things that sound like small issues are usually the result of lots of history.

I just started crying and she left the room saying, “I’m done, this is not the first time you’ve embarrassed me in front of others” (another whole different story that I already apologized for) and “I left it alone, and I will from now on, I don’t care anymore, I treated you right, I cared about you, and that’s what I receive”. My brother tried to stay with me and understand me, but my dad didn’t let him, so I had no option but to talk about it with my boyfriend. And she’s there, on the kitchen, talking with my brother, like if I don’t exist.

I agree with the boyfriend, it is time for OP to get out of this situation.

My boyfriend says that I should get another job and be gone from home more often or just move in with him. He knows a lot of what I’ve been going through, he’s my light actually. I can’t face her, I can’t afford the courage to apologize now. I don’t know what to think or do anymore. AITA?

This is one of those stories that obviously has a ton of history to it that we don’t know.

Despite that, however, I think it is clear that both OP and her Mom need to work on their relationship and stop being an AH to each other.

OP could have addressed the situation more civilly in front of the Goddaughter, and mom needs to be more respectful of her daughter’s items (and treat her like an adult).

I wonder what other Redditors have to say.

Yup, her mom has an issue with boundaries that OP needs to address (respectfully).

Good point, a lock on the door could be helpful.

This comment is exactly right. OP needs to communicate more clearly and Mom needs to treat her like an adult.

Another commenter pointed out that OP was really unclear here.

Clear communication can help to avoid conflicts.

