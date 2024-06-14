Her Mother Found Out That She Married Into A Family With Money, And She’s Unhappy She Didn’t Know About It
AITA for never telling my mother I married into money?
“I (34F) have a difficult relationship with my mother, she had me when she was 17 and was addicted to various substances when I was growing up.
She’s had a tough life.
She’d leave me with whoever would watch me for days on end and I’d end up mostly raising myself. I left home at 16 and couch surfed with various friends until I was able to get my own place. At 25 I met my now husband and we got married three years later.
His family is the polar opposite of mine and are incredible, so loving and warm, I honestly consider his parents mine and call them Mum and Dad. They also happen to be quite well off but that isn’t something I care about, I mention it because it matters to the story.
Last year my Mother reached out to me after a decade of not speaking to her wanting to reconnect and introduce me to my little sister who was 2 years old.
I was confused as I hadn’t even known she’d been pregnant, but it seems she’d been a change of life baby. I thought maybe she’d turned over a new leaf and if not I wanted to make sure the kid was ok.
At first it seemed like things had changed and she was trying, this illusion lasted for the first few visits over six months then she broke down, told me she couldn’t do this, and asked me to take my sister.
My husband and I had a long talk about it, we’d been struggling with fertility and had been considering adoption anyway. We told her if we were doing this we were doing it right, and we had his family’s lawyer ensure it was a legal adoption and airtight which took several months.
My in-laws adore her and consider her their Granddaughter. They’ve even set up a trust-fund for her.
We have allowed My Mother one supervised visit per month so she’s not totally cut off from my sister but it was during these visits things went badly as she saw how she was dressed and the toys she had, and realised they were expensive.
She began to rip into us for hiding the fact we have money and how if we’d just given her money she’d have not given us my sister as she could have taken care of her better.
I told her while we have some money its mostly my husband’s parents money not ours so she had no right to know about it, also that I wouldn’t have given her money anyway as I didn’t trust her. She broke down calling me a selfish ***** who’d never considered how hard things were for her.
I now feel some guilt, my Husband has told me if I want to make me feel better he’ll give her money but that seems like a bad idea as she’d likely use it badly or blow through it then expect more.
Despite this though I do feel bad, maybe I should have tried to help her more now my luck is better, or maybe I should have been honest with her.
AITA for keeping this from her?”
