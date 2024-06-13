Her Neighbors Kept Damaging Her Lawn While Parking Their Cars, So She Put Boulders On Her Lawn To Keep Them Off For Good
AITA? Neighbor damaged her car on my landscaping rocks.
I own a property on a narrow street. With a strip of grass between the sidewalk and the curb.
Everybody parks up on top of the strip and digs out deep tire ruts in my grass, so to keep the street more clear they pull partially up on to my lawn.
The resulting tire ruts fill with water, become muddy and breed mosquitoes all summer long. Its unsightly and the flies are a major pain in my ass.
So I found some large rocks, large enough to need a hand truck/dolly to move them. But I used these boulders to block off the parking so nobody could park on my lawn. Put them right next to the curb line.
I purchased new soil, grass seed, mulching hay, fertilizer etc… It took about a month but the ruts are filled in, new grass is growing and it looks 10x better. Plus no more insect breeding ground. It looks very much like this or this
My neighbor, who I long suspected was one of the cars damaging my lawn spoke to me one day.
She was pissed I had put the rocks there. She says I should have said something to them or warned them.
She went to park, presumably as she always did. Drove up onto my lawn to get out of the street.
She didn’t expect the rocks to be there and scratched/dented her front/side of the car. She was angry and hinted that I should pay for that.
She mentioned the previous owner let cars park there and that I should continue the “tradition.”
Short summary of the convo: I told her its not against city code to put the boulders there. I said my property is not for others to park on.
There were years of damage I repaired from all the previous parking.
I also refused to pay for body damage from her own careless driving while trying to park where she should have never been in the first place.
Nor do I care what the previous owners did and I’m certainly not putting up a sign warning about rocks. She was pissed to say the least. She gives me the evil eye every time she sees me.
What gives, AITA or not?
Her property isn’t anyone’s parking spot especially when the parking activity is causing her trouble and expenses. She made her move and prevented anyone from parking in her lawn.
Let’s see if the Reddit community defended her move.
This person stands with the girl and asks her to install cameras as well.
This person wants the girl to claim her property and not let anyone vandalize it.
This person has a rather “idc” approach to the situation.
This person also tells the girl to do whatever it takes because its legally her property.
This person thinks absurd when the neighbor asked the girl to inform people about the rocks.
I think what she did was completely reasonable.
Sorry, not sorry.
