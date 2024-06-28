Her Nephew Made A Strange Lunch Request, So She Made It For Him. He Didn’t Like It, And Now His Mom Is Upset.

Kids can cause serious headaches, even when they’re not yours!

AITA for making my ‘nephew’ eat food he ruined? He (11M) is the child of my friend, I refer to him as my nephew because he calls me Auntie. He was at my house and I made some houmous (also known as hummus). He asked if he could put some Worcestershire sauce on his. I asked if that’s something he’s had on it before, he replied no, I offered to give him a small portion to try it first, he insisted he likes it and wants it.

I told him that in that case, even if he didn’t like it, I expected him to eat it all. Surprise, Worcestershire sauce and houmous is not a winning combination. He wanted to leave it and have me make him something else, I reminded him that I expected him to eat it after he was so insistent on having it. I conceded I couldn’t force him to eat it but I wouldn’t be making something else.

I’m now the most horrible aunt ever and my friend is angry that I let her son ‘starve’ (this was lunchtime, she was picking him up at 5.30pm to return home, he wasn’t going to waste away). I don’t honestly think I’m wrong here but maybe I am?

