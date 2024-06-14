Her Sister Wants Her To Delay Her Trip To Hawaii To Babysit Her Kids. She Told Her There’s No Way That’s Happening.
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, hell no!
Oh, no, you didn’t!
That’s what I would’ve said if I was in this woman’s situation…
And I, for one, am firmly on her side in this debate.
But now it’s up to you to dig in to her story and see what you think.
Get started now!
AITA for refusing to babysit last minute on my vacation?
“So, I (28F) am this close to a long-awaited vacation in Hawaii with my boyfriend (30M). We saved up for months for this trip and haven’t had a real break in over two years.
There’s a crisis…
Yesterday, my single-mother sister (32F) calls me freaking out. Apparently, her babysitter cancelled last minute, and she has a huge work presentation tomorrow night. She has two kids (5/3), who are a handful (to put it mildly). She begs me to rebook our flights for later.
Hell no!
I explained that she’s talking about our vacation and everything is booked and paid for. My sister got really huffy and said I was being selfish and could at least try.
Flights to Hawaii are expensive, and there’s no way I could find something affordable on such short notice.
My boyfriend thinks I handled it fine, but now I’m feeling guilty.
AITA for refusing to give up my vacation to babysit?”
Check out what people said about this story.
One reader said she’s NTA.
Another individual agreed.
This Reddit user spoke up.
Another person shared their thoughts.
And one Reddit user thinks this is all about jealousy.
Sorry…this is MY time!
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
He Asked His Neighbor If She’d Cook For Him If He Paid Her, But She Told Him There’s No Way That’s Going To Happen
His Disabled Neighbor Refuses To Stop Parking In His Driveway, So He Finally Gets Her Car Towed And She Flips Out
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.