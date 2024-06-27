Her Sister Wants to Bring Her Dog to Her Wedding, But She Thinks That’s Ridiculous

I’m absolutely a dog lover, but it can get pretty darn annoying when people insist on taking their dogs absolutely EVERYWHERE.

AITA for Telling My Sister She Can’t Bring Her Dog to My Wedding? “My (30F) wedding is coming up in three months. I’ve been planning it for over a year, and everything is almost set. My fiancé (32M) and I are both really excited. We’re having a fairly traditional wedding at a nice venue with about 150 guests.

My sister, “Emma” (28F), has a 3-year-old Golden Retriever named “Buddy” whom she absolutely adores. Emma has always been very close to Buddy, and he goes almost everywhere with her. I love Buddy, too, but I’m not as obsessed with him as Emma is. A few weeks ago, Emma asked me if she could bring Buddy to the wedding. She said he would be well-behaved and that it would make her feel more comfortable since she has some social anxiety. She even offered to keep him outside or in a designated area if that would help.

I thought about it, but ultimately, I decided it wouldn’t be a good idea. Our venue isn’t pet-friendly, and I don’t want to deal with the logistics of having a dog at the wedding. There are also a few guests with dog allergies, and I don’t want them to feel uncomfortable or excluded. When I told Emma this, she got really upset. She said I was being unreasonable and that it wouldn’t be a big deal to have Buddy there. She even accused me of not caring about her feelings or her anxiety. I tried to explain my reasons, but she was too angry to listen and said she wouldn’t come to the wedding if Buddy wasn’t allowed.

Now my parents are involved. They think I should make an exception for Emma because she’s family and weddings are about bringing people together. They said I’m being too rigid and should reconsider, especially since Emma is threatening not to come. I’m really torn. On one hand, I want my sister at my wedding, and I don’t want to cause a family rift. On the other hand, I don’t think I’m asking for anything unreasonable by saying no to bringing a dog to a wedding venue. AITA for sticking to my decision?”

