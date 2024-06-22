Her Son Drew A Picture Of Her With A Moustache For Mother’s Day And It’s As Adorable As It Sounds

Some assignments given to children are destined to leave a parent insulted or puzzled or laughing inside.

In this case it’s probably all three.

TikToker @valiifdz recorded her son showing her a picture he drew of her for Mother’s Day.

“Thank you so much!” she says enthusiastically, stifling her laughter.

“Is that my smile?”

Yes. Yes it is, mom. The truth hurts.

And why is there a moustache?

“You have a little moustache just like I do,” the boy says without a hint of snark while he touches his “moustache.”

“You’re right,” Mom responds.

It’s great they’re on the same page… As awkward as it may be.

This mom finds amusement in the picture her son drew, but she doesn’t insult or shame him for it.

Watch the full clip.

Here’s what people are saying.

The number 11! That’s a brilliant way to describe it. A lot of commenters think thought is what he was drawing.

Maybe but a literal moustache is funnier. “Loving and positive” is the right description.

Haha! It’s true! Not that I would know, being a hip aunt and all…

Aw that’s so precious. It must make everyone smile!

Your son gave you cartoon dog jowls? Amazing.

Move over, Dad. Your wife and son have moustaches to shave.

