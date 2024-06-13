Her Step-Dad Pressured Her To Pretend To Be Ecstatic About Her New Half-Siblings, But Got Mad When She Refused
Faking emotions to spare someone’s feeling is a huge emotional burden and the person in this story didn’t want to do it anymore.
That didn’t sit well with her mom or step dad and now she feels bad.
Follow along to see how things went down.
AITA for refusing to lie to cover up what my mom realized about me?
When I (16f) was 10 I lost my dad. I think they were trying to figure out how to divorce without ******* me up. It was clear to me my parents relationship was done. They hadn’t seemed happy in so long and I don’t remember them being affectionate with each other.
Within a year of my dad’s death my mom met “Harvey” and they were dating for two years when she introduced me and him.
Mom asked me if I thought he’d make a good bonus dad and I told her I hated how that sounded.
We talked and she admitted she wanted to pick someone I could see being the new father figure in my life.
OP’s life completely changes very quickly and it’s a lot to take in.
We went to therapy and Harvey eventually joined us and by the time we were done I was almost 15 and they were married and mom was pregnant.
My mom had two kids in the last 18 months. My half brother is 17 months old and my half sister is 3 months old.
Mom decided to throw a party to celebrate the kids being born.
I don’t see my half siblings the way I imagine seeing a full sibling, because we only share one parent, because I’m so much older and because our experiences will always be so different.
I don’t hate them. But I can’t honestly say I love them.
She needed some space and it changed the mood.
During the party for the babies I got kind of tired of faking being happy and enthusiastic about it so I went upstairs for a while and was talking to my best friend.
Apparently my mom overheard and she talked to Harvey afterward and was devastated because she has realized I don’t feel all warm and fuzzy about the babies and I’m not really happy to have half siblings.
She realized I do see them as half and that hurt her a lot because she assumed I would see them as simply siblings. Harvey told me to lie so mom will think she misunderstood and will go back to being happy.
When I said no he told me I’m being so selfish.
AITA?
Let’s hop over to the comments.
This would have devastated me. OP needs room and support to grieve.
There’s no circumstance that makes this acceptable or healthy. Poor kid.
Exactly. If she ever has depression or anxiety or something like that, she might feel she has to hide it.
It really is gaslighting. No good ever comes from that.
That sounds like a good solution. She needs space and freedom to be herself.
Your feelings are valid. Remember that.
If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.
