His Annoying British Neighbors Wouldn’t Learn Chinese And Kept Using Him As A Translator, So He Shut Them Out And Only Spoke Chinese

AITA for telling my British neighbors they should learn Chinese because we live in china? I’m Albanian and I live in Guangzhou China.

I live in an apartment building that’s filled with mostly Chinese people and one British couple. They’ve been here 3 years longer than I have and can’t say anything other than NIHAO and XIEXIE.

They constantly knock on my door or call me to translate Chinese stuff to which I told them to stop and start learning Chinese.

I taught myself to be half fluent in Chinese before I got my work assignment and learnt the rest in the 6 months I’ve been here. They managed to get by because some of the staff spoke basic English but they left.

I told them that they’ve been here for several years and should be at least conversational in Chinese. Yeah Chinese is hard but its inconsiderate and rude to not put any effort into learning Chinese.

I told them I’m never translating for them again and they lost their s**t saying I’m an a*****e and I’m making their lives difficult.

I told them I’ll start speaking to them in Chinese and Albanian from now on

This person thinks the British couple is absurd for not learning basics of a language.

This person draws a parallel with a different story.

This person read something similar!

This person doesn’t understand the British couple!

