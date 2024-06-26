His Babysitter Slept While His Baby Cried for 30 Minutes, So He Told Her She Needs To Set Alarms To Keep Up With the Job

Babysitting is serious stuff, folks!

So you best believe that if you fall asleep on the job, you’re gonna get reprimanded!

Was this guy out of line for what he said to his babysitter after she snoozed on the job?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for asking our babysitter to set alarms when she sleeps? “My wife and I (34) have three children ages 7, 4 and a 9 month old. I work a demanding job (in the medical field) and work many many hours, my wife not so much but she does have night shifts often. We just got a new babysitter a few months ago after our one we had for 2 years moved for college. Our new babysitter is only 16, but she had been babysitting one of my coworkers children for a while and I trust him.

This didn’t look good…

A few nights ago my wife and I were both working nights and I saw on the camera that our babysitter was asleep on the couch and the baby had woken up was crying for almost 30 minutes while she slept. That bothered me, so without talking to my wife when I got home in the morning I had told my babysitter maybe she should set alarms throughout the night. Just to make sure she’s awake since the baby monitor didn’t wake her and that it was not okay for her to leave the baby crying like that.

That didn’t go over well…

I guess it hurt the kids feelings because she mentioned it to my wife and my wife is really upset with me because “she’s only 16” and what I was asking is unreasonable. Since this has never happened before, I’m being unreasonable and that I should’ve talked to her first because this could’ve been a “learning experience.” She also said I was completely out of line as well. I’m really not worried about a learning experience but am worried about the fact if my children are cared for properly. AITA”

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person had a question…

Another individual said he’s an *******.

This reader agreed.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This person sounded off.

Maybe they just shouldn’t hire her again…

It seems like they can afford a professional.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.