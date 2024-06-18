Boss Didn’t Choose The Right Way To Vote, So Employee Decided To Get Revenge By Using The Same Voting System Against His Boss

Some bosses just won’t take a new opinion and that’s so annoying!

My boss voted against Ranked Choice Voting. I decided to teach him why RCV matters in the only way I knew how. In November, one of the voting tickets in Massachusetts was to begin using ranked choice voting. The majority voted no.

We were talking about it once at work and one of my supervisors voted no, saying we shouldn’t get more than one choice. In true r/maliciouscompliance fashion, I decided I was gonna teach him a lesson as to why it matters that we have more than one choice when the opportunity came up. I’m the person that usually goes picks up lunch when we order out. And he ordered some empanadas from our local Hispanic convenience store.

Empanadas, that I did not bring.

When he questioned me why I didn’t bring him the empanadas, I told him that they didn’t have the kind he liked. (beef, but there was other kinds like chicken, etc.) As predicted, he’s like “why didn’t you bring any of the other ones! I would have been okay with it!”

And I’m like “well, you said we shouldn’t get more than one choice. What you want right THERE. Is a type of” rank choice”.

So given that you don’t think we should have more than one, I figured you wouldn’t want any other than the one you wanted. And that’s the story on how I got in trouble for the next week and a half at work hahaha.

