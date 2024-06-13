His Childhood Friend Moved Into His Apartment, But Then Got A Jealous Boyfriend And Told Him To Move Out. He Refused And Major Problems Started.
by Michael Levanduski
Finding a great apartment that you can afford and is conveniently located is a blessing and something that you want to hold onto for as long as possible.
Allowing a friend to stay with you in the apartment can also be a great way to save money and have fun.
When that person finds a significant other, however, the whole dynamic can change.
In this story, the roommate not only changed due to finding a boyfriend but actually had the nerve to ask OP to move out of his apartment!
Take a look to see what happens.
AITA for not wanting to leave my own apartment?
I’m a 28 year old male, and I’ve been friends with my roommate, a 25 female, ever since we were babies. Our families were neighbors and we grew up together. She’s like a little sister to me and has always been.
Moving in together seems like a great idea for both parties. For now.
After she graduated college she moved to the same city I currently work in, and since she couldn’t find an apartment close enough to where she worked I told her she could live with me. We’d share bills and become roommates.
We never really had problems or fights as we known each other for so long. However, recently, things taken a strange turn. She got involved with someone from her work.
The guy seemed to be a nice guy. I only ever spoken to him three times as they usually keep to her room. But he was very friendly and honestly I was happy she found someone who seemed that nice.
After a few months of their relationship, she sent me a text saying she needed to talk with me. I figured there might be something wrong with the apartment. It’s not uncommon for things to break.
But I was wrong. When I got home we started to talking. It’s too long to write everything, so I’ll just summarize.
It seems very reasonable that her boyfriend doesn’t want her to live with another guy. No big deal…Right?
She told me that while she enjoyed living with me, her boyfriend was starting to get jealous of his woman living with another man. At first I raised an eyebrow but thought that this kind of thing isn’t uncommon. So I was like “Oh, it’s fine. Just let me know when you plan on leaving, hope you two find a good place!”.
And here is where things take an unexpected twist.
However, apparently I was wrong. She told me that she wasn’t leaving. She said that it was impossible to find someone closer to her work and that she was hoping I would let her take the apartment instead, since my work wasn’t close and all that.
Thing is, I really love my place. It’s close to the gym, to the grocery store, to pretty much everything. I’m not gonna just leave my place because of something so stupid as this, and I told that flat out that it wasn’t going to happen.
No big deal that she asked to keep the apartment, but now she gets upset when he says no?
She got visibly upset and started to rant about me being and egoistical asshole. That I didn’t have empathy to put myself in her shoes. This happened a few days ago, and she’s shut herself in her room only ever leaving to go to work or to pick up her boyfriend, who became really unfriendly to me after that.
Now, usually, I can be an a**hole. But I don’t think this was one of these times. So I thought I would ask for Reddit’s verdict.
AITAH?
Sometimes I can’t believe how entitled people act.
OP is clearly NTAH in this story and was actually very generous to let his childhood friend stay with him at all.
She (and her boyfriend) is the one who is the AH for thinking that they should keep the apartment.
I wonder if other Redditors will feel the same way.
This comment brings up an important point. Her boyfriend is exhibiting some concerning behaviors.
Exactly, why doesn’t she move in with her new boyfriend if her current living situation is a problem?
I hate it when people completely change after meeting someone new!
Some people are just so entitled it is hard to believe.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
He Refuses To Follow HOA Rules Because He Isn’t A Member, But Neighbors Are Very Vocal About Their Dislike Of His Property
He Asked His Neighbor If She’d Cook For Him If He Paid Her, But She Told Him There’s No Way That’s Going To Happen
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.