His Fiancée Isn’t Contributing Financially To Their Future, So He Refused To Buy Expensive Concert Tickets Because Debts Are Piling Up
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s always a tricky situation to be in a relationship with someone who isn’t exactly pulling their weight.
It leads to hard feelings and resentment…
And this guy is getting pretty fed up with his fiancée because she’s not making any money.
Is he taking things too far?
Let’s see what’s going on!
AITA for not buying concert tickets for my fiance?
“My fiance moved in with me 5 months ago.
I upgraded us to a 2 bdr apartment under the impression that she’d find a job and start paying a portion of rent.
Hmmm…
It’s been 5 months and she hasn’t secured a job because she’s picky and won’t work retail, grocery store, fast food, or basically anything involving customer service… She does DoorDash, but only if I’m with her for safety.
Defeats the purpose since my job pays much more than what she could possibly get from DoorDash.
There’s a concert coming up that she really wants to go to, but she doesn’t have money for tickets. The tickets are $490, which I can afford, but I don’t want to for a couple reasons.
Let’s go down the list.
She hasn’t gotten a job and it feels like she isn’t being serious about getting one.
I now pay almost 50% more rent for our new apartment.
We recently procured some medical bills (both of us had a visit to the hospital recently), now we have $1,500 of medical debt.
She’s upset.
She’s all up in arms about this now. Blaming me that she’ll miss the last performance of this artist.
All I told her was “I can’t really afford to pay for those tickets. We have debt I’m trying to get us out of, and I want to continue saving for a house with what’s left of my income..”
Her response was that she’d pay me back when she gets a job, but I just said I can’t afford it, sorry.
AITA for not buying this concert ticket for her?”
Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.
This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.
Another Reddit user agreed he’s NTA.
This individual spoke up.
Another person had a lot to say.
And this individual didn’t hold back.
Sounds like she needed a serious wake-up call!
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
He Asked His Neighbor If She’d Cook For Him If He Paid Her, But She Told Him There’s No Way That’s Going To Happen
His Fiancée Isn’t Contributing Financially To Their Future, So He Refused To Buy Expensive Concert Tickets Because Debts Are Piling Up
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.