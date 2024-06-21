His Girlfriend Keeps Calling His Family Multiple Times Whenever She Needs Something, So When She Actually Has An Emergency They Don’t Pick Up

Calling etiquette is a hotly debated topic nowadays. Some people think calling someone out of the blue is just plain rude, and that unless its an emergency, just send a text.

But I’m someone who loves a good call. And I’m not going to apologize for it. I need to know when you’re free tomorrow, call you, talk for two minutes, and solidify the plans. Easy.

But when this user’s girlfriend refused to listen to his warning about calling his family multiple times in a row, she was left without anyone to answer in an actual emergency!

Was he wrong for not being upset with his parents? Decide for yourself!

AITA inviting my parents to my house after they didn’t respond to my fiancee’s medical emergency? My fiancée Allie(31f) is the type of person that calls people 2 or 3 times in a row when she wants to get ahold of them for anything. The first time she did this to my parents we were driving to a concert and I asked her to call my folks from my phone. She called, they didn’t pick up. She started calling my mom again right away and I asked what she was doing. My mom picked up right away worried. Allie asked our question, I told mom false alarm, hung up. She asked why my mom had been irritated and I explained to her in my family, we only call twice in a row if it’s an emergency.

But Allie didn’t quite get the message, no pun intended…

Allie has never followed this and will always call them repeatedly for the most mundane stuff. If one doesn’t answer she’ll sometimes call my other parent. All that to say a couple of weeks ago she broke her leg while working around the house. I was in a workshop for work that day and could only check my phone on breaks. She called my parents since they live a couple streets over but neither answered their phones. She wound up having to call an ambulance.

And because of his workday, OP couldn’t check his phone until almost 2 hours after Allie’s accident.

I let then know what happened and they also rushed to the hospital to apologize and check on her. She didn’t want them coming in so they sat outside for a bit, got her flowers from the gift shop and eventually went home. I took some time off work to take care of her and my parents have been offering help as they could. Her sister drove in to help so I could go back to work.

But when OP invited his parents over for dinner weeks later, Allie was furious!

Last night I decided to make a nicer dinner than usual and wanted to invite my parents. I gave her a heads up I was inviting them and asked if she wanted me to rearrange some of the chairs and table so we can all eat together. She got mad I wanted to invite them and is of the mind I shouldn’t be wanting to see/speak with them after they ignored her. Her sister agrees with her and feels I’m putting my parents over my soon to be wife.

Up until now OP had held his tongue about the whole situation, but now he had to address it.

Up until this point I haven’t said anything to her about the situation but I did then and told her it was a massive screw-up in communication on everyone’s part. I said it’s time we all talk it out to put behind us. Neither she nor her sister think she should stop being mad at them. AITA to invite my parents over?

This one is tricky, but if she refused to follow OP’s families set customs about calling, than she can’t be mad when they didn’t take her repeated calls seriously when there actually was an emergency!

Reddit agreed, saying OP told her the norms and she willfully disregarded them!

And some people even went as far as to say she was rude and entitled for calling so many times every time she needed something.

But others thought that this whole situation was the result of intensified emotions when no one was there to help her.

Finally, this user thought that she couldn’t be mad after “crying wolf” so many times that OP’s family treated her multiple calling as normal.

If I’m busy on the first call, I’m going to be busy on the second call too!

