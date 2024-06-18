His In-Laws Want To Use the Kitchen In His Airbnb To Cook On Vacation, But He Says If They Wanted A Kitchen They Should Have Ponied Up The Dough

I have a feeling the family vacation you’re going to read about below is gonna go off the rails in a hurry…

I hope I’m wrong, but I can’t seem to shake it…

Is this guy acting like a jerk for what he told his wife’s family?

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for telling my wife’s family they can’t cook in our Airbnb? “My wife and I have 2 kids (6 and 3) and my wife has 2 siblings. One brother (living in Cali and soon to be married later this summer), one sister (married with 3 kids all under 10) and both her parents (still married).

Sounds great!

We are pretty close with my wife’s family, spend a lot of time with them and all the kid cousins get along super well. I have a very good relationship with everyone. The brother is getting married later this summer in Southern California. The rest of the family, including us, live in the Midwest. We’ve planned a big 7 night family vacation down to SoCal for the wedding.

He had an idea.

I proposed that our family (4 of us) + my sister in laws family (2 adults, 3 kids) and my wife’s parents (2 adults) rent a house for the 7 nights we will be in SoCal. My reasons were: -More space for everybody instead of living out of a suitcase in a hotel for 7 nights

-Have a kitchen available to cook and eat together instead of eating out for every single meal -My son has a severe anaphylactic allergy to nuts so eating out can often be stressful for us as a family. Initially everyone was onboard. I estimated that renting a large enough house (via AirBnB) would be approx $300/night per family unit (So $900/night split 3 ways). There are cheaper ones but they would be too far from the wedding venue. My sister-in-law and my parent-in-law learned that hotel rooms are available for approx $150/night. They’ve now bailed on the house idea and have reserved hotel rooms. It’s their money and I understand renting a house is a lot of money to pay above the hotel rates. I have no issue with them changing their mind.

Plans changed.

My wife and I still want to stay in a house, mainly for access to a full kitchen, so we booked an Airbnb. The smaller house will cost us about $350/night. So we’ll be spending about $350 more than planned ($50 x 7 nights). We’ve booked the AirBnb and the free cancellation period has now expired. We can’t cancel without losing money. When my wife’s family learned that we booked an AirBnb they said, “Oh great! We can come to your house to cook food”.

Not so fast!

I said , “No. If you wanted to cook then you should have reserved a house with us, not make us pay the extra for accommodations with a kitchen and then take advantage of that. If you want to use the kitchen cover the extra $50/night we have to pay and then you can use it.”. They say I’m being unreasonable and greedy. AITA?”

And this is what people had to say on Reddit.

One person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this person thinks it’s a weird request…

They had their chance…

And they blew it!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.