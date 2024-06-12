June 12, 2024 at 11:05 am

His Manager Kept Wasting His Time, So He Made Sure To Get Paid For Sleeping On The Job

What’s better than getting paid to sleep?

The answer is NOTHING.

And that’s why this story from Reddit is so darn satisfying!

Take a look at how this worker gamed the system and won!

My boss told me to wait longer for deliveries. I did and I got paid for $16.50/hr for sleeping.

“I do overnight deliveries for 5 locations of a chain store. I get paid per delivery, not by the hour.

My manager told me I can deliver the overnight deliveries anytime at night as long as the shipment reaches the stores before 7:30 am when the stores open.

I have keys to all except the last store on my delivery route.

Gimme that key!

I would try to finish my deliveries by 7 am but I have to wait half an hour for the last store to open.

I complained to my manager saying I need that key for the overnight deliveries. MY manager kept on ignoring my requests.

It went on for a month. I wasted half an hour every day because of him.

One day I just skipped the delivery for the last store because I couldn’t take the wait anymore. This made my manager furious.

He called me and ordered me to wait by the last store until it opens.

I told him I don’t want to wait. He said the company will pay me $16.50/hr for the wait.

Okay!

I happily said ok. The next night I started my deliver extra early and I reached the last store by 1 am.

I use an app to sign in whenever I reached a store then I sign out when I’m leaving the store.

So I signed in to the last store at 1 am and went to sleep until 7:30 am. then I delivered and signed out.

The company paid me $16.50 per hour just to sleep.

This carried on for 2 weeks until the manager got scolded by the higher ups and I got my key.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

Getting paid for sleeping!

You gotta love it!

