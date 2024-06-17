His Neighbor Criticized Him For Living With His Parents, So He Pointed Out That The Neighbors Daughter Was Doing The Same Thing

A nosey neighbor who can’t mind their own business can be annoying.

AITA for bringing up to neighbor how his daughter still lives at home after he pulled me aside while I was shoveling to lecture me on why I shouldn’t still be living with my parents? I’ve moved out 3 times so far. Moved away to Cali for a year and a half after high school, didn’t work out, moved back home. After a few months I got place a couple towns over with 3 roommates. 2 of the roommates left halfway through forcing us to break the lease because we couldn’t afford it. So, I moved back home. I moved out a third time after a couple months, did a year lease with my best friend at an apartment in the same town, then moved back home after because I’m leaving in 5 months to move to Georgia with my current girlfriend and nobody will sign a 5 month lease.

I don’t feel great about it, but I’m 23 and for the third time I have been forced to move back in with my parents. Yesterday I was out shoveling the driveway so it would be done before my parents woke up. The next door neighbor was out too, and he comes over and asks me how things are going.

He very quickly mentions how I’m too old to still be living with my parents. I’m already embarrassed enough by it as it is, but I know I have solid plans to move out again in 5 months. I didn’t think this was worth mentioning to him, as I feel like he has no business caring about his next door neighbor’s lives. I get heated very very quickly because I was honestly taken back by his comment. I stop him mid sentence and mention to him, “Doesn’t your daughter still live with you? Your daughter who’s like 35? your daughter, along with her husband and like what? 5? 6 kids? Don’t they still live here with you?”

He starts yelling that I’m rude to mention that, how it’s not the same thing, how they have kids and it’s a different circumstance, etc. I’m getting more and more frustrated, it’s 7:00 in the morning and I have work in an hr. I decide to just walk away and continue shoveling when I see him start to fling his driveway snow into my driveway! I’m like “DUDE WHAT THE HECK? ARE YOU 6???”

My dad wakes up around this time and sees us outside arguing so he comes out and starts arguing with him himself. I go back inside and get ready for work and here I am after work wondering if I crossed the line by mentioning his daughter. I really don’t think I did but it’s starting to eat at me a bit. AITAH?

