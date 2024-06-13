His Neighbors Painted Their Roof White And Lied About It On The Paperwork, So He Reported Them And They Had To Repaint It
You know that feeling when you treat someone the way they treat you and now magically they’re more offended?
Something similar happened with this person. His new neighbors didn’t care much about his comfort and when he reported it, they had quite and opinion about him.
Let’s check out the whole story.
AITA for complaining and making the neighbor change their roof color?
A new house was built directly below us and they painted their metal roof white.
We have huge windows and a balcony right above the roof, so we found it very reflective and blinding at times.
He wanted to let it go but it just got too daunting..
I thought I could just deal with it but it came to be too much.
So I looked up the city’s regulations and it turned out that they’re not allowed to use that color.
So they did what they had to..
My partner called the city and asked them to check, and the city official told us that on top of using white, they lied on their paperwork and had originally said they would paint the roof black.
They had to repaint the roof and they apologized to everyone in the neighborhood.
Lies did cost them!
But they have also made it clear they want nothing to do with us.
They have a kid the same age as ours as well, which is really unfortunate as maybe we would have been able to have playdates if this hadn’t happened.
We feel like we made the right decision as the roof is 1000% more tolerable since it’s no longer white.
They earned comfort over a good acquaintance.
They also knew they were building a house below ours and none of the other houses have white roofs (because of regulation) so it’s a little rude that they didn’t think of the impact the roof would have on us.
So AITA for talking to the city about their roof?
Sometimes, a little aesthetic can cost you more than you know.
I bet they’ll never do that again!
