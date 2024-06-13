His New Neighbors Were Stealing Vegetables From His Greenhouse, So He Got Satisfying Legal Revenge
Yeah, go ahead and help yourself!
That’s NOT what the guy who wrote this story said and he also was NOT happy with his neighbors for doing what they did.
Check out his story and see if you think he was out of line for how he reacted.
AITA for refusing to let a woman take for from my greenhouse and pressing charges?
“I (30M) live in a nice little neighborhood, everyone knows everybody, we all have our own space and many have flower gardens.
I have a green house in my backyard that is visible from the street and behind a four foot picket fence.
This looks fishy…
We got a new neighbor, haven’t had the chance to meet them until today.
I have a camera in my yard that notified me of movement near the green house so I went and checked and that’s when I found a lady and young teen picking tomatoes and peppers in my green house.
I raised my voice and asked what on earth they were doing and the woman says it’s fine she’s friends with the owner.
Excuse me?
I asked if she wants to run that by me again cause in the owner and I don’t know who the hell they are.
When she realized she was caught she tried to leave with a bag full of vegetables, I told her she isn’t leaving with that food and she has two minutes to drop it and leave or I’m pressing charges.
She starts crying that she’s trying to feed her child and needs it and that she can’t afford this on her record, but I didn’t feel like rewarding a theft and took the food from her and called the cops.
She’s telling everyone I’m an ******* and a toxic man and though most are telling her she’s in the wrong, her friends on Facebook are telling me I’m an ******* and should be ashamed.
AITA?”
Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.
This person said he’s NTA.
Another reader agreed.
This Reddit user shared their thoughts.
This person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.
And another person also said he’s NTA.
Some people are just too entitled!
Yuck!
