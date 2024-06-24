His Shady Neighbor Complained About His Dog Barking And His Security Camera, So He Commanded His Dog To Bark For Five Minutes Every Morning

It is important to do everything you can to get along well with your neighbors.

If you end up feuding with one of them, it can make everyone’s lives miserable.

Unfortunately, sometimes it is unavoidable.

In this story, the neighbor asked OP to keep his dog quiet in the morning, and then accused him of following his wife.

Read on to see how OP reacted to this unjust accusation.

Absolutely Mr. Neighbor! I have a neighbor who is a bit of a trouble maker. A bit of a backstory, he has 4 cars and often parks them all on the street completely filling the street in front of his, and my house.

When he isn’t working on his car (with air wrenches), or washing them, he is probably idling his tow truck, oh yeah, he has a tow truck too, just rumbling away outside of my house. People are constantly coming and going from his house, likely for illicit reasons, but no way to prove that.

There was a period where the police were at his house multiple times a week about two years ago, but that has subsided to once every couple months. He lives with his grandmother, who is immobile and you no longer see her anymore except when the ambulance comes and takes her to the hospital, alone. Last week when I was walking out of my house to take my son to day care he came stomping across the street and started to be all buddy-buddy with me, so I immediately knew something was up. He asked if we can keep my dog, a German Shepherd, inside in the morning until 7:00am because he is tired of her waking him up. She is a shepherd, she barks, we limit it as best we can, but a dog is going to dog. I say sure, and continue buckling in my kid. He then continues on and says to not take pictures of him or his house.

I point to the camera overhead, which is oriented in a way to see my front door, driveway, and his house. I put it up to keep an eye on him and my property since he has a hot head and I don’t trust him to not do something stupid.

Then to take the cake he told me to stop following his wife, and explained that she said I followed her home multiple times. I explained to him that I lived across the street, from time to time we will both be coming home at the same time, and that I have better things to do than park a mile away from home to follow her home. So, for the malicious compliance, it comes back to keeping my dog inside until 7:00am so he can get his MUCH needed beauty sleep. Now, instead of leaving her dog door unlocked at night, and her going out in the morning when she wakes up (usually around when we wake up at 6:30am), we lock it at night and unlock it on the nose at 7:00am.

But, at 7:00am when I let her out, I tell her to “speak” for about 5 minutes. More often than not she’d go out in the morning pee, and come back in with no one any the wiser. Not any more, now she goes out and barks up a storm for a few minutes.

