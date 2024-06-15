His Sister’s New Boyfriend Insulted The Cookout He Had At His House, So He Told Him Exactly What He Could Do With His Comments

You only get one chance to make a first impression…

My dad drilled those words into my head when I was a kid and they still stick in my head today!

And maybe the fella named Steve in the story you’re about to read should’ve taken those words to heart, too…

Take a look at what happened when things went sideways at a family cookout.

Yikes!

AITA for saying “just leave” at my cookout? “My sister Nicole (34) brought her new boyfriend, Steve, to our family cookout yesterday. It’s for about 30 people. Everyone brought in sides; my sister brought one bag of store-brand potato chips, and Steve helped himself to beer right away before being introduced to everyone. We are having hamburgers and hot dogs and just hanging out with the family. It’s nothing fancy.

Not everyone was impressed.

Steve asks, “Is this it?” when the first plate of hot dogs is done and waiting on the round of hamburgers. My wife says there will be hamburgers soon, and Steve tells my wife and sister about his family and how they have “BBQ chicken, steak, shrimp, and many options.” I picked up the plate of hotdogs and told Steve he could leave and go to his family BBQ instead.

Out you go!

He just looked at me and drank his beer, and I told him and my sister to go since this wasn’t good enough for Steve. I gave my sister store-brand photo chips back and told her to get out. My sister and Steve left, and the cookout was fine after that. My mom heard about me kicking them out and was mad at me and told me to apologize to my sister. Maybe there was a misunderstanding, but Steve was just an ******* commenting like that at someone’s house and the first time you meet their family. My wife thinks I was right because Steve acted like that in her home, and insulting the host is a good reason to be kicked out. Others are split about 50/50 when they heard about what happened.”

And here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

One person doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

Another Reddit user said it was all the other guy’s fault.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader thinks they all SUCK.

And this reader had a lot to say…

I don’t think this guy is a keeper…

Just sayin’…

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.