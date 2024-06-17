His Son’s Fiancée Wants Him To Walk Her Down The Aisle At Her Wedding, But He Won’t Do It Because She Insists To Be Called His Daughter

I’m all for welcoming new people into the fold, but when it comes to being accepted into a new family, you have to take it slow and keep a cool head.

If not, you might end up in a situation like the one you’re going to read about in the story below.

Yikes!

Check out what happened and see if you think this dad did anything wrong.

AITA for not wanting to walk her down the aisle or lie in a speech? “I (41M) have two kids with my ex wife, (42F) a son John (22) and daughter Sally (20), I’m remarried to my wife (28). I’m very close with my kids, my son is engaged to Abbie, she seems nice but has been a bit pushy trying to create relationships with me and my wife, though she’s also awkward with her. Abbie isn’t close to her family, she told us many stories why and while some of her complaints don’t seem awful, it’s not my place to judge and I didn’t live it so I can’t know anyway.

Abbie is a bit much…

We’ve tried to be welcoming but Abbie has forced her way into some family traditions where she wouldn’t have been invited, and some where no one outside of specific family would have. She has been calling Sally “sis” since they were only dating a few months, has an odd sister/mother-in-law thing she does with my wife, and the one I’m not a fan of, wants me to be like father to her. Not because we’ve clicked or anything. We are very different people, not saying that in a bad way, just saying it’s not based on how we get along or anything.

My kids and I have a tradition when they come over that we have a private catch-up in my office/study before they leave, which is now even more important to them because while they both get along well with my wife they don’t want to have personal conversations around her yet.

Well, this is a little bit awkward…

Abbie asked if we could talk, and after I explained the tradition John later asked that I do it, saying she’d never had a caring conversation with her dad. We compromised that I didn’t include her in the tradition but do join the two of them for coffee and let her talk. Then she started calling me Dad, they werent even engaged yet, John pulled me aside and begged me to give her that, laid this whole thing on me about me always being the dad she always wanted right in front of her and she just wanted that, told me she cried watching me and Sally together (she still gives me random hugs, I’m a lucky dad). I didn’t like it but I do feel bad so fine I gave her that.

Hmmm…

She wants me to walk her down the aisle and the father/daughter dance. I don’t want to walk her down, and I walk with a cane so dancing is hard. At my own wedding I only danced twice. John is begging for me to do one, preferably the aisle. They came over Sunday, John and I were talking, I thought to address it, when Abbie walked in without knocking, asking if he’d told me yet. I asked what, John said she wanted me to say something about having a second daughter now in my speech and how I loved her. I just looked at him.

Take a hint!

She asked if I’d do the walk and dance for Sally, I said of course. She yelled she’s my daughter too and I said it will never be the same, Sally is my actual daughter. I tried to explain I’d talk about her being a happy addition to the family and I love how happy she makes Jack, which I thought was a good compromise, but she started crying. John apologized and they left, but he called me when they were home nearly begging me to. AITA because I won’t lie and say I love her or she’s my daughter?”

Here’s what Reddit users said about this.

This person said this is all about boundaries.

Another person said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

One person said she needs to see a shrink.

And this reader let loose!

Sounds pretty pushy to me…

Jeez!