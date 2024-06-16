His Surgeon Wife Was Tired After Work So He Let Her Oversleep. Now She’s Angry He Didn’t Try Harder To Wake Her Up And She Missed Out On Family Time.

Is caring too much problematic?

This cared too much about his wife’s sleep while she cared too much about her family and missing out on quality time.

With hectic routines and a sweet family, let’s see how this couple managed to get in a fight over some sleep!

AITA for not waking my wife up and letting her sleep the whole day? Using a throwaway for obvious reasons. Just a quick background info: My wife (Heather – 36F) and I (35F) have been together for the past 14 years, and married for 10. We have two daughters ( 4 and 6 years old) together.

His wife is really hardworking..

Heather is a doctor and she works ridiculously long hours, gets tired, etc. Yesterday she came back home after being away all day (she was on call and needed to go in for an emergency surgery), and told me she was going to sleep for a couple of hours and asked me to wake her up by dinner so she could see the girls and I a bit. She slept around 5 PM. I tried to wake her at 7 PM.

He tried to shake her up but she wouldn’t budge..

I called for her, softly shook her, gave her a kiss on the cheek but she didn’t get up. (She is a very light sleeper and these things wake her up 90% of the time). I thought she needed the rest and let her sleep.

And she overslept..

Heather slept until the next morning which is when she needed to go to work. Heather was very upset the following morning saying I should have woken her up, and that I had caused her to miss an entire day of family time. I explained that she didn’t get up and she said I just should have tried harder to wake her.

She simply wanted to spend time with the family.

I get that she wants to be present in our family (and she is) and she wants out kids to see both their moms but I just wanted to let her get some much needed sleep to help her be well rested for the next day.

Now he’s wondering if he could’ve tried harder..

Was I genuinely the AH?

Oh sweet love! Some people can be adorably in love and that shows!

Let’s check out what the Reddit community had to say about this little quarrel.

This person thinks the girl needed rest but she wanted to spend some time with the family too.

This person knows that her rest was more important as she is a doctor.

This person thinks the wife is outright unreasonable for getting mad at her husband.

This commentator thinks she should’ve known better as a doctor.

This person wants the man to talk to his wife and sort it out emotionally.

If she had set an alarm, the problem would’ve been nonexistent!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.