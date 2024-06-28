June 27, 2024 at 10:37 pm

Home Owner Warns That Mulch Can Spontaneously Combust And End People’s Lives. – ‘8 year old nephew didn’t survive.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@revivedbyvashti

This is frightening!

A woman named Vashti posted a video and told viewers a tragic story that affected her family and issued a warning about something most people don’t view as dangerous: mulch spontaneously combusting.

Vashti’s text overlay on the video says it all. It reads, “5 year old nephew recovering from serious burns. 8 year old nephew didn’t survive.”

Source: TikTok

Vashti said the incident was caught on her sister’s doorbell camera and that the fire started in the mulch and quickly spread to the house’s front porch where a gas grill was situated.

The propane line on the grill exploded and spread to the house.

Source: TikTok

Vashti explained that mulch is stained and because of that, it can spontaneously combust and cause a fire, which happened at her sister’s house and ended in tragedy.

She also warned people to be careful with rags if they happen to be staining a deck or other surfaces because those rags can also spontaneously combust if piled on top of each other.

Source: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@revivedbyvashti

#stitch with @BreeAna Lee This can save lives #staindanger #housefiresurvivor

♬ original sound – Kayla Vashti-Flips & DIY home

Here’s how people reacted.

This person had a question…

Source: TikTok

Another individual seems worried.

Source: TikTok

And one TikTokker shared a story.

Source: TikTok

That is some scary stuff!

Be careful out there!

