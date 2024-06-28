Home Owner Warns That Mulch Can Spontaneously Combust And End People’s Lives. – ‘8 year old nephew didn’t survive.’

This is frightening!

A woman named Vashti posted a video and told viewers a tragic story that affected her family and issued a warning about something most people don’t view as dangerous: mulch spontaneously combusting.

Vashti’s text overlay on the video says it all. It reads, “5 year old nephew recovering from serious burns. 8 year old nephew didn’t survive.”

Vashti said the incident was caught on her sister’s doorbell camera and that the fire started in the mulch and quickly spread to the house’s front porch where a gas grill was situated.

The propane line on the grill exploded and spread to the house.

Vashti explained that mulch is stained and because of that, it can spontaneously combust and cause a fire, which happened at her sister’s house and ended in tragedy.

She also warned people to be careful with rags if they happen to be staining a deck or other surfaces because those rags can also spontaneously combust if piled on top of each other.

Take a look at her video.

Here’s how people reacted.

This person had a question…

Another individual seems worried.

And one TikTokker shared a story.

That is some scary stuff!

Be careful out there!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!