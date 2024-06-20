‘I already sold five of them.’ – Marshalls’ Customer Said She Makes A Living Flipping Things She Buys From The Store

People sure do love their side hustles these days and here’s another example!

A TikTokker named Cait shared a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how she makes a living by flipping things she buys at stores such as Marshalls and reselling them on Amazon.

She told viewers, “My full-time job is flipping stuff and selling it online, so let’s see what I can find at Marshalls.”

Cait added, “These are some Kiehl’s face creams or whatever, and I found a whole bunch of them on clearance. The app I use to scan is called Scoutify.”

She continued, “On here you can see it was $20 in the store selling for $59.95 so my profit is $27. And guys, I already sold five of them.”

Cait added, “I also am tax-exempt at Marshalls, so I don’t have to pay any sales tax.”

Check out the video.

The side hustle is real…

