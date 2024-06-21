‘I was literally about to go buy a new machine.’ – Her Son’s Laundry Had Oil Stains On Them After They Were Washed, But Then She Saw What He Was Doing To Clean Them

No one wants to have to rewash their clothes or replace their washer, but that seemed inevitable for the people in this video.

The fix was incredibly simple and cost nothing.

It comes as an answer to a video question for TikToker @jess_loves_2save: “Please tell me why my clothes are coming out of the washer/dryer with oil-looking stains.”

Her name is Jessica and she posts laundry content. She knows exactly what this person is dealing with.

Her son was visiting from school and doing his laundry at his parents’ house and was getting similar stains.

“I was literally about to go buy a new machine when I realized after watching him do laundry one night, my son was doing a capful of Persil.”

You only need one or two tablespoons of detergent per wash.

She does a few rounds of cleaning out the washing machine and they switch their detergent.

“When we switched to powder and went to two tablespoons,” the oil stains stopped appearing.

Sweet relief! And it didn’t cost a penny — well, except maybe for the water bill.

Watch the full clip here.

Here is what people are saying.

I don’t understand why people’s clothes fall apart so easily. That sucks.

Sometimes you just have to pick your battles.

A lot of people complained about fabric softener. I’ve never used it. I usually use Dawn.

This comment gave me laundry nostalgia. I’m in high school cleaning an outfit for a party!

I guess you could complain, but I doubt they’d do anything for you.

That reminds me. I forgot to put my blouse in the wash.

