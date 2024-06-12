Rude Car Owner Always Blocks People’s Car From Leaving, So This Dad Decides To Provide An Early Morning Wake Up Call
by Matthew Gilligan
This kind of stuff drives me nuts!
If you know people MIGHT have a problem with where you park, then don’t park there at all!
It’s as easy as that!
But some people have to do everything the hard way…
Check out this story and see what you think.
Park like a jerk? Be woken up at 5 am.
“My dad has a great petty revenge story related to parking.
Our street has perpendicular parking, and sometimes cars end up blocking each other.
Usually, if someone has two cars, they block each other and someone else’s car as well.
I can’t stand it, and neither can my dad.
Hmm…
There was a Jaguar that almost always blocked others.
I think it even started the trend in our parking lot.
The owner would leave a phone number to call if someone needed them to move.
I think he didn’t expect a 5 am call.
Time to wake up!
My dad needed to leave at 5 in the morning once, and the Jaguar was blocking him.
He called the owner and watched as he sleepily went to his car to move it.
He muttered something about an early morning meeting and left.
He never blocked my dad again.”
Check out how people responded.
One person made a good point…
This Reddit user shared a story.
Another person has been there before…
This reader would’ve done things differently.
He won’t make that mistake again…
Well, he probably won’t.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · early, neighbors, parking, petty revenge, phone call, reddit, revenge, top, white text
HOA Wouldn’t Let Him Plant Sunflowers In His Yard Because They Were Too Tall, So He Read the Fine Print And Planted Something Truly Corny
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
He Refuses To Follow HOA Rules Because He Isn’t A Member, But Neighbors Are Very Vocal About Their Dislike Of His Property
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.