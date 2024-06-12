June 12, 2024 at 2:14 pm

Rude Car Owner Always Blocks People’s Car From Leaving, So This Dad Decides To Provide An Early Morning Wake Up Call

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: Reddit/Petty Revenge

This kind of stuff drives me nuts!

If you know people MIGHT have a problem with where you park, then don’t park there at all!

It’s as easy as that!

But some people have to do everything the hard way…

Check out this story and see what you think.

Park like a jerk? Be woken up at 5 am.

“My dad has a great petty revenge story related to parking.

Our street has perpendicular parking, and sometimes cars end up blocking each other.

Usually, if someone has two cars, they block each other and someone else’s car as well.

I can’t stand it, and neither can my dad.

Hmm…

There was a Jaguar that almost always blocked others.

I think it even started the trend in our parking lot.

The owner would leave a phone number to call if someone needed them to move.

I think he didn’t expect a 5 am call.

Time to wake up!

My dad needed to leave at 5 in the morning once, and the Jaguar was blocking him.

He called the owner and watched as he sleepily went to his car to move it.

He muttered something about an early morning meeting and left.

He never blocked my dad again.”

Check out how people responded.

One person made a good point…

This Reddit user shared a story.

Another person has been there before…

This reader would’ve done things differently.

He won’t make that mistake again…

Well, he probably won’t.

