‘If you’re one minute late…’ – A Former Buc-ee’s Employee Opened Up About What Working There Is Really Like

I love this kind of stuff!

Getting behind-the-scenes looks at what it’s really like to work at different businesses is my jam!

And in this edition, a man named Jeffrey got into the nitty-gritty about what’s it like to be an employee at Buc-ee’s…and he didn’t seem too thrilled with his experience…

The man said, “So we’re here at Buc-ee’s, and I’m here to get my W-2 because I worked at this **** hole for three months.”

He added, “I’m gonna give you five truths about why working at Buc-ee’s. It’s not worth anywhere near the $21 an hour they pay you.”

He began by saying, “If you’re one minute late, and I mean one minute, they write you up, they call you into the office, and tell you if it happens two more times, you’re fired. That’s truth Number One.

Truth Number Two was, “Most of the people here absolutely **** their jobs.”

For Number Three, the Man said, “If you get caught eating one item, I mean one item, it could be a pecan. If you eat one pecan and get caught, you’re fired.”

He continued, “If you get fired or you quit, you lose all your PTO. I know friends that have lost hundreds of hours, and I lost some myself.”

The man ended his rant by revealing Truth Number Five and said, “My manager told me I wasn’t walking fast enough and that the cameras were watching me. So I put my card away, and I walked right out front door.”

Here’s what he had to say.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person shared their experience.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker sounds like they want to go for it.

The more you know…

The Buc-ee’s edition!

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.