‘I’m not telling you to feel guilty.’ – Man’s Boss Wanted Him to Come into Work After He Called Out Because He Broke His Hand

I understand fighting through a nagging injury or a slight cold and still going to work…but this is absurd!

A TikTokker named Freddie posted a video and showed viewers what went down with his boss after he broke his hand.

In his video, Freddie let viewers listen to a voicemail he received from his boss while his pink cast was prominently displayed in the shot.

The boss said in the voicemail, “I know you allegedly broke your hand. The only acceptable reason to call out is an illness that is contagious, otherwise you are expected to show up.”

The boss continued, “I’m not telling you to feel guilty. I want to inspire you when one of our team members are down. The whole team feels it so call me back. Let’s get the ball rolling again.”

The boss ended the voicemail by saying, “OK Bucko?”

Freddie posted a follow-up video and let’s just say that things didn’t go well…

