‘LESS fire exits?!’ – Shopper Sounded Off About The Danger Of Anti-Theft Security Gates At Grocery Stores

A man named Peter posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what he thinks are dangers in plain sight: security gates at grocery stores.

Peter’s video showed him walking through a grocery store and he said, “What’s happening here, as you can see, is every single possible exit from the main floor of this grocery store is blocked or obscured in some way. You see those little gates between the cash registers that aren’t in use? There’s a whole fence and a set of alarmed automatic gates in front of these self-checkouts.”

Peter expressed concern for people in wheelchairs and said, “How could you get through that in a wheelchair? How could you get through that if you were running in a fire? And why is it OK? Why do we think it’s normal now for grocery stores to treat us like criminals?”

The caption to his video reads, “Who knew 2024 was going to be the year of LESS fire exits?! Seriously how are grocery stores allowed to do this? It’s not a matter of if but when somebody gets seriously or fatally injured.”

In an email, Peter explained, “It has ranged from mild inconvenience, such as not being able to find an exit or having to squeeze past people or jump over barriers to leave the store if they did not have the item I was looking for, to incidents that made me feel unsafe, such as having to remove part of a baby stroller before I could fit it through barriers and exit the store.”

He added, “I have mentioned to several store managers at a variety of locations that I think the barriers are unsafe and anti-consumer, but they have all responded that they ‘have no say in the matter and that it is a corporate decision.'” As far as bugging general employees, it’s not their fault and they’re just trying to earn a paycheck, so I would never do such a thing.”

