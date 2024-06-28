Man’s Ex Cancels A Non-Refundable Vacation They Had Booked While Together, And Now She’s Complaining About Now Being Reimbursed Her Expenses

If there’s anything in this life you need to pay attention to, its the fine print in a contract! No matter how much you argue, once you agree to something, there’s no going back!

So if you buy something that is explicitly stated to be non-returnable, don’t get your panties in a twist when you *gasp* can’t return it!

This user’s ex learned that the hardway when she cancelled a non-refundable trip after the couple broke up. But OP was shocked when she expected him to cover the cost of the flight she cancelled!

Was he wrong for not paying for her decision to cancel? Decide for yourself!

AITA for not reaching into my pocket to cover a trip she cancelled? Booked an overseas holiday with my then partner. I organized it all, and she paid her half of the airfare. Terms and conditions clearly stated it was a bargain fare and not changeable or refundable. She ended our relationship and cancelled the trip. Fortunately, I was able to at least get a credit with the airline for the airfare amount, with an expiry date. It’s unlikely I will use the credit as I have no travel planned.

And for some reason, OP’s ex thought that he should be the one to pay for her cancellation!

She’s now demanding I give her a refund in cash for her amount, even though I clearly explained it was not refundable. I explained to her that there is a credit sitting there for her, and the airline will not transfer that credit to her. However should she have some travel planned the credit is there for her to use.

But she then accused OP of “punishing” her.

She’s saying: “This is punitive behavior and really disappointing. Ask anyone, and they would agree that a respectful man would just give the money back. This is a low blow. You are being controlling” I told her to contact the airline if she’s not happy. AITA for not reaching into my pocket to cover her loss, even though she knew the terms, and she’s the one who cancelled the trip?

So she’s the one who ended the relationship, and the one who cancelled the trip, but he’s the one that should pay for her decision? Yeah, I don’t think so.

Reddit told OP that he was in no way wrong, and that if she had a problem with the airline’s policy she should take it up with them.

And this user agreed that her anger seemed incredibly misplaced!

This user had gone through a similar situation after a friendship ended before the pair could go on a trip they had booked.

And finally, this user wondered what part of “non-refundable” OP’s ex didn’t understand!

I don’t make the rules, and I can’t do anything about them.

Sorry, not sorry!

