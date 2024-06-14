Man’s Girlfriend Won’t Stop Calling Addressing His Dad As “Doctor”, And Demands His Whole Family Do The Same For Her
by Ryan McCarthy
There’s no denying that getting your doctorate is an incredible achievement. But there are certain doctors that take their pride in that achievement to the extreme!
I mean, I’m not trying to be rude, but if we’re out at a bar grabbing a beer, I’m not addressing you as “Doctor” to ask you to pass me the peanuts!
Unfortunately for this user, his recently graduated girlfriend insisted on calling his Dad “Doctor”, and soon wanted his family to call her by the same title!
Was he discrediting her by asking her to stop? Decide for yourself!
AITA for telling my girlfriend not to call my dad “doctor”?
My girlfriend recently got her doctorate. I’m obviously very happy for her and proud of her.
Since then, she has been greeting my father as “Doctor” [lastname].
Although he does have a doctorate degree, no one has ever called him that, and he told me it makes him uncomfortable.
But when OP told Dr. Girlfriend to stop, she downright refused!
I asked her to not call him that.
She says that she wants to be polite and call him by his title.
She now wants to be called doctor when my parents greet her as well.
And while OP didn’t want to take away from her achievement, he thought her request was a little ridiculous.
I understand it’s a massive accomplishment but I don’t think she should expect my parents to call her doctor?
And she should not call my dad doctor if he asks her not to.
She thinks I’m trying to downplay what she did but I’m not.
AITA?
In what world would your partner’s parents address you as doctor? If you want them to actually like you, you might try coming down off your high horse!
Reddit said that outside of a formal setting, needing to be addressed as “Doctor” is ridiculous!
And this user said that just because OP is uncomfortable with her actions, that doesn’t mean he’s not proud of her achievement.
Many had the speaking suspicion that OP’s girlfriend only started calling his Dad “Doctor” so others would do the same with her!
Finally, this user said it wasn’t respectful of her, it was just plain rude, especially if OP’s did specifically asked her not to!
Sounds like this doctor needs her head checked out!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
She And Her Young Son Were Moved To New Seats On A Flight, But The Person Sitting Next To Them Wasn’t Happy When She Refused To Move Back
He Asked His Neighbor If She’d Cook For Him If He Paid Her, But She Told Him There’s No Way That’s Going To Happen
His Disabled Neighbor Refuses To Stop Parking In His Driveway, So He Finally Gets Her Car Towed And She Flips Out
Never Miss a Story
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.