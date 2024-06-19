Microsoft Has Announced “Recall” Feature That Will Record All Of Your Actions On The Computer

There are a lot of varying opinions on AI out there, but I think most people would balk at the idea of your computer recording all of your actions.

At least, I would hope so.

But that’s exactly what Microsoft says their new tool will do, purportedly to “help users” recall previous actions.

In reality, it will also likely be used to better train AI.

The feature, called “Recall” is still being tested, according to the website.

“It takes images of your active screen every few seconds. The snapshots are encrypted and saved on your PC’s hard drive. You can use Recall to locate the content you have viewed on your PC using search or on a timeline bar that allows you to scroll through your snapshots.”

But Ars Technica explains that the functionality extends beyond snapshots and includes on-demand transcription and translation of video meetings, and can also provide context for what you were doing at any given moment.

Basically Big Brother for your laptop.

Microsoft, of course, insists everything will be stored and encrypted on your personal hard drive, there’s nothing stopping someone who gains access to your computer from watching it.

There are significant privacy implications that Microsoft seems unwilling to address, though they claim all of the information is securely locked down.

“Recall screenshots are only linked to a specific user profile and Recall does not share them with other users, make them available for Microsoft to view, or use them for targeting advertisements. Screenshots are only available to the person whose profile was used to sign in to the device.”

Windows 10 included a feature called “Timeline,” which stored historic documents, browser tabs, and applications from PCs and Android phones. It did not record things spontaneously, though, and was discontinued in 2021.

Recall is still in beta testing, so it’s not due to be released anytime soon.

That said, it doesn’t actually give you the warm fuzzies, does it?

