Mom Cheers Her Son Up With A $1 Slurpee After A Disappointing Day At School, But It Ends Up Turning Into A Huge Fight With Her Husband

Everyone has their own little treat they get themselves when they’ve been having a rough day.

For me? A twix bar and a fountain coke. It’s like the nectar of life after a particularly hard day at work or after you’ve been working for hours on the same thing.

But when this Mom got her son a slurpee after he was left disappointed on a school field trip, her husband said she was babying him, and he needed to learn that things don’t always work out!

Was he overreacting, or should she have given her son some tough love? Decide for yourself!

AITA for getting my disappointed son a slurpee? My 8 year old son had a class trip yesterday. He was very excited in the days leading up to the trip mainly because of a specific attraction he was hoping to see. Unfortunately, the attraction is closed for renovations for the next couple of months, so he didn’t get to see it. Though there were other things he liked and enjoyed, he was still super disappointed. When he got home, I asked him how the trip was, and he told me how disappointed he was that the thing he was most looking forward to wasn’t available.

So OP decided to do a something to make his day a little better!

I felt sorry for him- that sucks! And it was a nice day and we live 3 blocks away from a 7-11, so I offered to take him for a slurpee and he agreed. While it didn’t make up for everything, it made his day a little bit better, and I was happy I could do that with such a simple little gesture.

But OP’s husband wasn’t as thrilled with her decision as she was!

Well, my husband thinks I was wrong because kids need to learn how to manage disappointment and I didn’t give him that chance. I would agree if, say, I had taken him to Target and bought $100 worth of toys. Or, say, called the place and reamed them out for being disappointing. But it’s just a slurpee, it costs a little over $1 and is close to home, so not some big production. It is in no way proportional to the disappointment, it was just a small thing to uplift his day a little.

OP’s husband wasn’t letting the issue go though, and said their son needed to learn about the “real world.”

My husband argues that in “the real world” you just have to suck it up when disappointed. But I said that’s not entirely true, adults in “the real world” absolutely treat themselves to minor things when they have a rough day. It wouldn’t be an excuse to run up the credit card, but it is not crazy or unusual to get oneself a slurpee or a chocolate bar on a tough day. Anyway, just wondering who’s right here? AITA and did I handle the situation badly by getting my son a small treat because he was disappointed?

So OP’s husband is mad because she got her son a $1 slurpee?

Was that 1 dollar really going to break the bank? Was their son going to grow up spoiled rotten because he had an icee?

Reddit told OP that she was not in the wrong because of a sweet treat, and that her son obviously knew how to handle dissapointment.

Others thought her husband’s reaction may have come from his own childhood.

And this user said that even as an adult, a little something that shows people are thinking about you is always appreciated.

Finally, this user said that from the sounds of her story, her son handles disappointment better than most adults.

All this over a slurpee? Come on!

