Mom Translates Their Daughter’s Toddler Babble Into Sign Language For Dad And It’s Adorable. – ‘My hands are exhausted.’

Toddlers love to repeat words and sounds and it can become white noise — but not if you’re this family!

It turns out that toddler antics are adorable and hilarious in any language, and that includes sign language.

This little girl calls her dad, who is deaf, Papa G.

It turns out that Papa G is fun to say.

The result? Mom ends up translating:

“Papa G! Papa G! Papa G!” x infinity.

Okay, three minutes, not a lifetime, but still, that must be tiring!

Both parents are smiling, clearly accustomed to their daughter’s adorable antics.

You’re probably wondering what the daughter wanted after all that.

“I don’t need anything.” (This is when you smack your forehead.)

My mom told me I did similar things at that age. When you’re cute and a little kid, you work it!

Watch the full video here.

Here’s what people are saying.

I agree! I loved this video.

I know she’s joking, but this is actually sad to me.

Hehe me, too! I wonder where she learned that.

I’m not a parent, but I’m an aunt and all I can say is: I know exactly what you mean.

That’s great! It’s awesome to see fun content used to build awareness and share ideas and joy.

What a sweet, fun family.

