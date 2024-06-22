Neighbor Chopped Off This Guy’s Plants Claiming Them To Be On His Property, So The Guy Called the Cops And The Neighbor Got Fined And Lost His Backyard

It’s INSANE how people refuse to see their mistakes and will do anything to throw blame at you.

My neighbors wanted to call a professional to mark their property line, my parents agreed This was a long time ago but I remember it clearly. We moved in to a community with tight space in between our house and our neighbors, and we didn’t like them being able to see into our kitchen. We put up a bunch of plants, costing thousands but my parents thought it would be worth it.

A week later my parents awoke to the plants completely chopped down. My father was furious, and marched down to our neighbors house. He told my father the plants were on his property line, therefor he had total right to take them down.

He warned that if anything were to go on his property again, he would report us to the authorities immediately. Later that day my father called the company that put in the plants, and with the warranty we could have them replanted next week for no charge. We made sure there was no way it was on our neighbors property.

However a few days later we caught him chopping them down at 2am. We called the police upon obstruction of property, and after a chat with my neighbor he decided to call a professional and mark his property line. My father agreed. A few days later I got home to find orange tape in my neighbors yard.

Apparently, his fence was 11 feet over our property line! We watched as he took down his fence, completely furious. Within the next month we were enjoying our new space and privacy in our backyard, and my neighbor ended up losing 1/4th of his backyard.

My neighbor ended up having to pay almost 10k for the destruction of our property, and we got to plant our plants again.

